    Skoda Kushaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1 lakh!
    • Base variant received the maximum price hike
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 11.89 lakh

    Last month, Skoda India announced a price hike across its entire range effective from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has updated the prices and in this article, we have listed the new variant-wise ex-showroom costs of the Skoda Kushaq SUV.

    VariantOld PriceNew PriceDifference
    Active 1.0-litreRs. 10.89 lakhRs. 11.89 lakhRs. 1,00,000
    Onyx 1.0-litreRs. 12.39 lakhRs. 12.79 lakhRs. 40,000
    Ambition 1.0-litreRs. 13.53 lakhRs. 14.19 lakhRs. 66,000
    Style 1.0-litre (Non-sunroof)Rs. 15.91 lakhNo Changes-
    Style 1.0-litreRs. 16.11 lakhRs. 16.59 lakhRs. 48,000
    Matte Edition 1.0-litreRs. 16.19 lakhNo changes-
    Ambition 1.5-litreRs. 15.18 lakhRs. 15.99 lakhRs. 80,000
    Style 1.5-litreRs. 18.11 lakhRs. 18.31 lakhRs. 20,000
    Matte Edition 1.5-litreRs. 18.19 lakhNo Changes-
    Elegance 1.5-litreRs. 18.31 lakhNo Changes-
    Ambition 1.0-litre ATRs. 15.33 lakhRs. 15.49 lakhRs. 16,000
    Matte 1.0-litre ATRs. 17.79 lakhNo Changes-
    Style 1.0-litre ATRs. 17.71 lakhRs. 17.89 lakhRs. 18,000
    Ambition 1.5-litre ATRs. 16.98 lakhRs. 17.39 lakhRs. 41,000
    Style 1.5-litre ATRs. 19.31 lakhRs. 19.79 lakhRs. 48,000
    Matte 1.5-litre ATRs. 19.39 lakhNo Changes-
    Elegance 1.5-litre ATRs. 19.51 lakhNo Changes-

    Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq can be had with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. While the former is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm, the latter can churn out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    స్కోడా కుషాక్ ఫోటో
    స్కోడా కుషాక్
    Rs. 11.59 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
