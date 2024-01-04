Skoda Kushaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1 lakh!

Base variant received the maximum price hike

Prices in India start at Rs. 11.89 lakh

Last month, Skoda India announced a price hike across its entire range effective from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has updated the prices and in this article, we have listed the new variant-wise ex-showroom costs of the Skoda Kushaq SUV.

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Active 1.0-litre Rs. 10.89 lakh Rs. 11.89 lakh Rs. 1,00,000 Onyx 1.0-litre Rs. 12.39 lakh Rs. 12.79 lakh Rs. 40,000 Ambition 1.0-litre Rs. 13.53 lakh Rs. 14.19 lakh Rs. 66,000 Style 1.0-litre (Non-sunroof) Rs. 15.91 lakh No Changes - Style 1.0-litre Rs. 16.11 lakh Rs. 16.59 lakh Rs. 48,000 Matte Edition 1.0-litre Rs. 16.19 lakh No changes - Ambition 1.5-litre Rs. 15.18 lakh Rs. 15.99 lakh Rs. 80,000 Style 1.5-litre Rs. 18.11 lakh Rs. 18.31 lakh Rs. 20,000 Matte Edition 1.5-litre Rs. 18.19 lakh No Changes - Elegance 1.5-litre Rs. 18.31 lakh No Changes - Ambition 1.0-litre AT Rs. 15.33 lakh Rs. 15.49 lakh Rs. 16,000 Matte 1.0-litre AT Rs. 17.79 lakh No Changes - Style 1.0-litre AT Rs. 17.71 lakh Rs. 17.89 lakh Rs. 18,000 Ambition 1.5-litre AT Rs. 16.98 lakh Rs. 17.39 lakh Rs. 41,000 Style 1.5-litre AT Rs. 19.31 lakh Rs. 19.79 lakh Rs. 48,000 Matte 1.5-litre AT Rs. 19.39 lakh No Changes - Elegance 1.5-litre AT Rs. 19.51 lakh No Changes -

Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq can be had with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. While the former is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm, the latter can churn out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT unit.