CarWale
    AD

    New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant reaches dealers ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    802 వ్యూస్
    New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant reaches dealers ahead of launch
    • Expected to be launched in the coming days
    • The two new variants will get additional features inside out

    Late last month, details of Mahindra working on two new variants in the XUV400 EV range were leaked via an internal presentation. Of these variants, the top-spec EL Pro variant has now been spotted at a dealership.

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will receive minor exterior updates in the form of a shark-fin antenna, front fog lights, and an EV badging at the rear. The model will continue to be available with 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery packs.

    Mahindra XUV400 Instrument Cluster

    Inside, the new Mahindra XUV400 will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Alexa connectivity, wireless phone connectivity, new steering wheel, and a new 10.25-inch fully digital colour instrument console.

    Mahindra XUV400 Second Row Air Vent

    Further, the car will feature an auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, dual-tone interior theme, and a reworked dashboard. Also up for offer will be a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and charging ports for the second row.

    Image Source

    మహీంద్రా xuv400 ఫోటో
    మహీంద్రా xuv400
    Rs. 15.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     మునుపటి 
    Tata Nexon EV commands waiting period of up to 10 weeks
     తరువాత 
    Skoda Kushaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1 lakh!

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    మహీంద్రా xuv400 గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా25 Jun 2019
    6794 వ్యూస్
    32 లైక్స్
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా16 Aug 2019
    8231 వ్యూస్
    59 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • కాంపాక్ట్ SUV
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    మారుతి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    Rs. 7.47 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా పంచ్
    టాటా పంచ్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    Rs. 8.10 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి బ్రెజా
    మారుతి బ్రెజా
    Rs. 8.29 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా xuv300
    మహీంద్రా xuv300
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    Rs. 7.89 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.79 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని కాంపాక్ట్ suv కార్లను చూడండి
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    Rs. 8.89 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    Rs. 2.55 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    Rs. 98.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    Rs. 96.40 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    Rs. 96.20 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా హారియర్
    టాటా హారియర్
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా సఫారీ
    టాటా సఫారీ
    Rs. 16.19 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gls ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gls ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 1.30 - 1.40 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    8th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    16th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)
    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్
    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    AD
    • మహీంద్రా-కార్లు
    • ఇతర బ్రాండ్లు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్
    Rs. 13.26 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    Rs. 10.98 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా xuv700
    మహీంద్రా xuv700
    Rs. 14.03 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని మహీంద్రా-కార్లు

    ఇండియాలో మహీంద్రా xuv400 ధర

    నగరంఆన్-రోడ్ ధరలు
    MumbaiRs. 17.03 లక్షలు
    BangaloreRs. 17.04 లక్షలు
    DelhiRs. 17.24 లక్షలు
    PuneRs. 17.00 లక్షలు
    HyderabadRs. 17.25 లక్షలు
    AhmedabadRs. 17.00 లక్షలు
    ChennaiRs. 17.36 లక్షలు
    KolkataRs. 17.05 లక్షలు
    ChandigarhRs. 16.99 లక్షలు

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా25 Jun 2019
    6794 వ్యూస్
    32 లైక్స్
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా16 Aug 2019
    8231 వ్యూస్
    59 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి