    New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant reaches dealers ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant reaches dealers ahead of launch
    • Expected to be launched in the coming days
    • The two new variants will get additional features inside out

    Late last month, details of Mahindra working on two new variants in the XUV400 EV range were leaked via an internal presentation. Of these variants, the top-spec EL Pro variant has now been spotted at a dealership.

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will receive minor exterior updates in the form of a shark-fin antenna, front fog lights, and an EV badging at the rear. The model will continue to be available with 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery packs.

    Mahindra XUV400 Instrument Cluster

    Inside, the new Mahindra XUV400 will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Alexa connectivity, wireless phone connectivity, new steering wheel, and a new 10.25-inch fully digital colour instrument console.

    Mahindra XUV400 Second Row Air Vent

    Further, the car will feature an auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, dual-tone interior theme, and a reworked dashboard. Also up for offer will be a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and charging ports for the second row.

    Mahindra XUV400
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
