    Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched: Variants explained

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    717 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched: Variants explained

    Mahindra has launched the XUV400 Pro in India for an introductory price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV400 Pro brings in many new features – which were previously missing in the XUV400 line-up – and is available in two variants, namely, EC Pro and EL Pro.

    Where the EC Pro is only available with the smaller 34.5kWh battery pack, the EL Pro variant gets the option of both 34.5kWh as well as 39.4kWh battery packs. Power output remains unchanged for the Pro with 148bhp and 310Nm, while the range for the EC version is 375kms and for EL the claimed range is 456kms (as per MIDC Indian driving standards)

    If you choose the EC Pro variant, you get features like

    - Push button start/stop and keyless entry

    - Rear AC vents and USB

    - OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) Hub Integration

    - Rear disc brakes

    - 16-inch steel wheels with cover

    - Seat belt height adjustment

    - Two airbags

    - ISOFIX/Child anchors

    - 60:40 split second row

    - Fabric seats

    - Follow me home headlamps

    - LED tail lamps

    - New cluster with 8.89cm MID screen

    - Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    - One touch-down driver window

    - Drive modes

    - Connected car tech

    - 60:40 split seats

    - ESP

    - TPMS

    Over the EC Pro, the EL Pro variant offers

    - 26.04cm (10.25-inch) touchscreen infotainment with Alexa

    - 26.04cm (10.25-inch) MID

    - Wireless charger

    - Shark Fin Antenna

    - Cruise control

    - Auto-dimming IRVM

    - Front fog lamp

    - Six speakers

    - 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

    - Electrically foldable ORVMs

    - Roof rails

    - Projector headlamps with LED DRLs

    - Six airbags

    - Rear defogger and wiper

    - Leatherette seats and steering wheel

    - Electric sunroof with anti-pinch

    - Steering mounted controls

    - Height-adjustable driver seat

    - Second-row armrest with cup holders

    - Glove box illumination

    - Smart watch connectivity

    - Reverse camera with adaptive guidelines

    - Rain-sensing wipers

    - Auto Headlamps

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Punch EV range comparison: Tiago EV, Comet EV, and more
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift launched: Now in pictures

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV400 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.48 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 16.49 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.45 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.48 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.25 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.00 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 16.49 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.48 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.46 Lakh

