Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched: Variants explained

Mahindra has launched the XUV400 Pro in India for an introductory price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV400 Pro brings in many new features – which were previously missing in the XUV400 line-up – and is available in two variants, namely, EC Pro and EL Pro.

Where the EC Pro is only available with the smaller 34.5kWh battery pack, the EL Pro variant gets the option of both 34.5kWh as well as 39.4kWh battery packs. Power output remains unchanged for the Pro with 148bhp and 310Nm, while the range for the EC version is 375kms and for EL the claimed range is 456kms (as per MIDC Indian driving standards)

If you choose the EC Pro variant, you get features like

- Push button start/stop and keyless entry - Rear AC vents and USB - OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) Hub Integration - Rear disc brakes - 16-inch steel wheels with cover - Seat belt height adjustment - Two airbags - ISOFIX/Child anchors - 60:40 split second row - Fabric seats - Follow me home headlamps - LED tail lamps - New cluster with 8.89cm MID screen - Electrically adjustable ORVMs - One touch-down driver window - Drive modes - Connected car tech - 60:40 split seats - ESP - TPMS

Over the EC Pro, the EL Pro variant offers