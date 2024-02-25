CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro 39.4 kWh real world range revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro 39.4 kWh real world range revealed
    • Latest update came in January 2024
    • Prices start at Rs 15.49 lakh

    In January, Mahindra updated its XUV400 SUV with a major interior and feature list overhaul. The changes see it come much closer to the competition, especially the Tata Nexon EV. We have looked at the upgrades in a separate story which you can find here. In this story, we have answered the all-important question of real-world range.

    Powertrain specifications

    The Mahindra XUV400 in this EL Pro guise is powered by a 39.5Kwh battery pack and a 110 kW motor producing 148bhp/310Nm and mated to a single-speed transmission powering the front wheels. You get three driving modes and an L mode for added regen effect. Tata claims a 0-100kmph time of 8.9 seconds while the more powerful Mahindra XUV400 comes in at 8.3 seconds.

    You get three charging options- the most basic one is a 3.3kW AC charger that can give a 100 per cent charge in 13.5 hours, a 7.2kW charger that can do the job in 6.5 hours and finally when plugged into a 50kW DC fast charger, it can go from 10-100 per cent in 50 minutes.

    Real-world range test

    Mahindra claims an official range of 456km for this top-spec EL Pro 39.4 kWh model. We started the test with the battery charged up to 100 per cent at which point the on-board trip computer showed us a DTE of 278km. in the fun mode which is the default setting.

    At the 75 per cent battery mark, we had completed 67.2km and the trip computer was showing us a range of 209km.

    At the 50 per cent battery mark, we had completed 129.3km and the trip computer was showing us a range of 138km.

    At the 10 per cent mark, we had completed 228.2km and the trip computer was displaying a DTE of 24km finally, at the zero mark, we had travelled another 27.8km with the car grinding to a complete halt at 256km.

    Mahindra XUV400
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
