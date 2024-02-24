Tata Safari waiting period comes down to up to 6 weeks in February 2024

Earlier the waiting period stretched up to 10 weeks

Prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors rolled out the new Safari in the Indian market in October 2023. Launched alongside the Harrier facelift, this flagship SUV can be had in a total of 10 variants across seven exterior colour shades. The model carries an ex-showroom starting price tag of Rs. 16.19 lakh and tops out at Rs. 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, potential buyers planning to bring home the facelifted Safari will have to wait for four to six weeks for their car’s delivery from the day of booking. This time frame is valid only for the Mumbai region and may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, and other factors.

Recently, the brand also showcased the Red Dark Edition of the Tata Safari. Regarding its appearance, this Mahindra XUV700-rival comes painted in a Midnight Black exterior hue with glossy finish. Apart from this, it gets red inserts near LED headlamps, front and rear brake callipers painted in red, and a red-painted Safari badging on the tailgate. As for the cabin, Tata has carried over the same theme inside the SUV. The dashboard comes wrapped in an all-black interior theme with red accents and the Dark badging all around.