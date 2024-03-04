CarWale
    Tata Safari Dark Edition – Top highlights

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Safari Dark Edition prices in India start at Rs. 20.69 lakh
    • Oberon Black exterior paint with blacked-out elements

    Tata Motors has taken its #Dark legacy forward by introducing the Dark edition in its newest SUV duo, the Nexon and Nexon EV, which has now joined the Harrier, and Safari Dark editions. The Tata Safari in the new Dark guise starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 20.69 lakh. In this article, we will check the top highlights of the Safari Dark edition.

    Exterior:

    Tata Safari Right Front Three Quarter

    As the name suggests, the Safari Dark edition is finished in Oberon Black exterior paint with a Piano Black grille. The 19-inch aero-styled alloy wheels are also finished in black. Then there’s #Dark badges on the front fenders of the SUV.

    Interior:

    Tata Safari Front Row Seats

    Similar to the exterior, the black treatment can also be seen in the cabin of the Safari which now gets a Blackstone interior theme with Piano Black inserts in various places. Moreover, the #Dark motives are embossed on the headrests.

    Features:

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    Feature-wise, the Safari Dark edition comes loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, all-digtial instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, 10-speaker JBL-sourced music system, touch-based HVAC panel, and leatherette seat upholstery.

    Powertrain and specifications

    Mechanically, the SUV in the new Dark avatar, continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic torque converter unit. This engine is tuned to generate 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
