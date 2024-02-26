Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select vs Tata Safari Pure (O) – Features compared

Mahindra recently introduced a new Z8 Select variant of its popular model, the Scorpio N. This new variant is positioned below the Z8 variant of the three-row SUV. It can be had in both petrol and diesel versions at a starting price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will compare the features of this new Scorpio N variant with the equivalent trim (Pure O) of its closest rival, the Tata Safari.
Notably, the Tata Safari received a facelift with major exterior and interior upgrades last year in October. The SUV is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Scorpio N is offered with two powertrain options, the Safari is only bundled with the diesel mill.
|Features
|Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select (Rs. 17.99 lakh)
|Tata Safari Pure (O) (Rs. 18.19 lakh)
|ESC, HHC, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and six airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|TPMS
|No
|Yes
|Engine start/stop button
|Yes
|Yes
|All four disc brakes
|Yes
|No
|Alloy wheels
|No
|Yes
|Climate control
|Manual
|Automatic
|Third-row AC vents
|No
|Yes
|Cruise control
|Yes
|No
|Steering adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt and Telescopic
|Driver seat adjustment
|Eight-way (manual)
|Six-way (manual)
|Rear armrest
|Yes
|No
|One touch-up/down windows
|All
|None
|ORVMs
|Electrically adjustable and retractable
|Electrically adjustable and retractable
|Rear defogger
|Yes
|No
|Rear wiper
|Yes
|Yes
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Yes
|No
|Sunroof
|Yes
|No
|LED headlamps
|Yes
|Yes
|DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Fog lights
|LED
|Halogen
|Touchscreen infotainment screen
|Eight-inch
|10-inch
|Speakers
|Four
|Six
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Wireless
|Wireless
Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications
Under the hood, the Scorpio N Z8 Select is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp/380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172bhp/400Nm of torque. The transmission options are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.
Tata Safari Specifications
On the other hand, the Safari comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.