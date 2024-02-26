Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select vs Tata Safari Pure (O) – Features compared

Mahindra recently introduced a new Z8 Select variant of its popular model, the Scorpio N. This new variant is positioned below the Z8 variant of the three-row SUV. It can be had in both petrol and diesel versions at a starting price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will compare the features of this new Scorpio N variant with the equivalent trim (Pure O) of its closest rival, the Tata Safari.

Notably, the Tata Safari received a facelift with major exterior and interior upgrades last year in October. The SUV is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Scorpio N is offered with two powertrain options, the Safari is only bundled with the diesel mill.

Features Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select (Rs. 17.99 lakh) Tata Safari Pure (O) (Rs. 18.19 lakh) ESC, HHC, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and six airbags Yes Yes TPMS No Yes Engine start/stop button Yes Yes All four disc brakes Yes No Alloy wheels No Yes Climate control Manual Automatic Third-row AC vents No Yes Cruise control Yes No Steering adjustment Tilt Tilt and Telescopic Driver seat adjustment Eight-way (manual) Six-way (manual) Rear armrest Yes No One touch-up/down windows All None ORVMs Electrically adjustable and retractable Electrically adjustable and retractable Rear defogger Yes No Rear wiper Yes Yes Rain-sensing wipers Yes No Sunroof Yes No LED headlamps Yes Yes DRLs Yes Yes Fog lights LED Halogen Touchscreen infotainment screen Eight-inch 10-inch Speakers Four Six Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Wireless Wireless

Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications

Under the hood, the Scorpio N Z8 Select is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp/380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172bhp/400Nm of torque. The transmission options are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

Tata Safari Specifications

On the other hand, the Safari comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.