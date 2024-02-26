CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select vs Tata Safari Pure (O) – Features compared

    Mahindra recently introduced a new Z8 Select variant of its popular model, the Scorpio N. This new variant is positioned below the Z8 variant of the three-row SUV. It can be had in both petrol and diesel versions at a starting price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will compare the features of this new Scorpio N variant with the equivalent trim (Pure O) of its closest rival, the Tata Safari.

    Notably, the Tata Safari received a facelift with major exterior and interior upgrades last year in October. The SUV is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Scorpio N is offered with two powertrain options, the Safari is only bundled with the diesel mill.

    FeaturesMahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select (Rs. 17.99 lakh)Tata Safari Pure (O) (Rs. 18.19 lakh)
    ESC, HHC, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and six airbagsYesYes
    TPMSNoYes
    Engine start/stop buttonYesYes
    All four disc brakesYesNo
    Alloy wheelsNoYes
    Climate controlManualAutomatic
    Third-row AC ventsNoYes
    Cruise controlYesNo
    Steering adjustmentTiltTilt and Telescopic
    Driver seat adjustmentEight-way (manual)Six-way (manual)
    Rear armrestYesNo
    One touch-up/down windowsAllNone
    ORVMsElectrically adjustable and retractableElectrically adjustable and retractable
    Rear defoggerYesNo
    Rear wiperYesYes
    Rain-sensing wipersYesNo
    SunroofYesNo
    LED headlampsYesYes
    DRLsYesYes
    Fog lightsLEDHalogen
    Touchscreen infotainment screenEight-inch10-inch
    SpeakersFourSix
    Android Auto and Apple CarPlayWirelessWireless

    Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications

    Left Side View

    Under the hood, the Scorpio N Z8 Select is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 200bhp/380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172bhp/400Nm of torque. The transmission options are handled by a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.

    Tata Safari Specifications

    Right Side View

    On the other hand, the Safari comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

