    Tata SUVs attract benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh in July 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,092 Views
    Tata SUVs attract benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh in July 2024
    • Gets discounts to celebrate the 20 lakh SUV sales milestone
    • ICE and EVs carry massive benefits for a limited period

    Tata Motors has achieved a huge milestone of surpassing the 20 lakh SUV sales landmark in India. To celebrate this achievement, the automaker is giving away benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh on its SUV portfolio in the country.

    Currently, the Indian carmaker has six SUVs on sale, namely, the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Punch EV, and the Nexon EV. Of these, the Harrier and the Safari, along with a price cut, carry benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh. On the other hand, the Nexon EV and the Punch EV are up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh and Rs. 30,000, respectively. Do note that these offers are valid for all the bookings made till 31 July, 2024.

    Commenting on this special occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi-powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world-class SUVs that are robust, safe, and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 20 lakh SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category”.

