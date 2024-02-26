CarWale
    VinFast VF3 patented in India!

    VinFast VF3 patented in India!
    Expected to be launched by the end of 2025 
    To get a claimed range of up to 201km

    VinFast, an electric carmaker from Vietnam, unveiled its supermini electric SUV, the VF3, at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas. The automaker has now homologated this model in India.

    VinFast Left Front Three Quarter

    The VF3 has a tall, boxy, and robust design with a decent amount of ground clearance. Upfront, it gets an almost rectangular closed grille flanked by LED headlamps and squared ORVMs. Then there’s a thick black bumper that extends to the wheel arches followed by the rear bumper. At the rear, it has LED taillamps and a brand logo in chrome finish that connects both ends.

    VinFast Left Rear Three Quarter

    The VF3 will be available in two trims, namely Eco and Plus, with a single-motor configuration. While the automaker has not revealed anything about its battery size, it has said that it is targeting a range of about 201km (150 miles) in a single, fully charged battery. In terms of dimensions, the VF3 measures 3,190mm in length, 1,679mm in width, and 1,620mm in height with a boot space of 550 litres.

    VinFast Dashboard

    Inside, the mini electric SUV will come equipped with an advanced 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and fully folding second-row seats. We also expect it to have a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, two-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, and dual airbags.

    In other news, the brand has initiated construction work for its factory in Tamil Nadu. This upcoming manufacturing unit will be spread across 400 acres with an annual production capacity of up to 1,50,000 vehicles, creating employment for over 3,500 local people. Notably, the total investment for this project is Rs. 4,165 crore.

