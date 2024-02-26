BYD Seal specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Expected to offer a claimed range of 570km

Prices to be revealed on 5 March, 2024

BYD India will launch its third all-electric offering, the Seal sedan in the country on 5 March, 2024. And, ahead of its official debut, the technical specifications of the Chinese sedan have leaked. It is expected to be imported via the CBU route and will be positioned above the Atto 3.

As for the specifications, the BYD Seal will likely be offered in a single variant equipped with an 82.5kWh battery pack. With this, the sedan is rated to deliver a claimed range of 570km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. Coming to the power output, the rear axle-mounted motor is tuned to generate 230bhp and 360Nm of peak torque with a zero to 100kmph sprint timing of under six seconds.

Select BYD dealerships have already begun accepting orders for the Seal sedan across India. Upon its India launch, the BYD Seal will be the first all-electric sedan in its segment. However, it will compete against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Volvo C40 Recharge in the electric space.

Source: Autocar India