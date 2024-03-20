CarWale
    BYD Seal crosses 500 units booking milestone

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BYD Seal crosses 500 units booking milestone
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Boasts a claimed driving range of up to 650km

    BYD India has announced that the recently launched Seal has surpassed the 500-unit booking milestone in the country. Launched on 5 March, 2024, this milestone was accomplished in just 15 days since the model went on sale in the country.

    BYD offers the Seal in three variants, namely Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, across two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 650km. The prices of this electric sedan start from Rs. 41 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose the car from four exterior paint shades including Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Gray, and Cosmos Black.

    Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are confident of our product, of our pricing and are pleased to see the response it has generated in the market. We did hit the 200 bookings mark soon after launch, and within 15 days, we have registered 500 bookings. It goes to show that Indian customers are keen on competitively priced and stylish solutions for sustainable motoring. We already offer a premium electric MPV with the all-new e6 and an electric-born E-SUV with the BYD Atto 3. The latest BYD Seal further widens our portfolio in India with an electric sports sedan that’s stylish and luxurious.”

