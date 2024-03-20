Women Empowerment Begins At Home: Priti Pandey

Priti is the System Validation COE Lead at the Forvia Centre of Excellence in India. A versatile engineer, she is responsible for creating a Global System validation team in India, which will be the centre of testing and validation. Her expertise extends to product design and development, validation, business acquisition and project management, and vendor management. What sets her apart is not only her technical prowess but also her ability to navigate a multi-cultural landscape with sensitivity.

When she joined Forvia, the expectation was to build an electronics business group; it was the company's first entry into the electronics market. The challenge was to build a team and deliver. Yet another challenge was to design, develop, and deliver an electronic infotainment system for cars in India. The team faced difficulties in getting parts due to the semiconductor crisis. However, she was given multiple roles because of her delivery commitments. Her commitment and leadership style were also quite appreciated at the global level.

Before her role at Forvia, Priti made significant contributions to Tata Motors and Mahindra. She worked from the beginning when the electronics features were introduced in the Indian market. She had the opportunity to work on all the vehicle controls, giving her a holistic approach to vehicle evolution.

Fear factors and challenging scenarios gave her enough courage to manage any situation. She is a staunch believer in people in the automotive industry who are willing to support anyone who delivers, irrespective of gender. “Women must get equal opportunity even after returning to work from their maternity break,” she reiterates.