    Hyundai Creta EV production to begin in December 2024

    Hyundai Creta EV production to begin in December 2024
    • To be sold alongside the Creta ICE
    • Will be based on the Creta facelift

    The next big thing for Hyundai in India is the all-electric version of the Creta SUV. The popular model will soon receive its new powertrain as an EV in the coming year. And, the production of the same is set to begin later this year in December.

    The Hyundai Creta EV will be based on the updated Creta facelift. As seen in the recent spy pictures, the model will boast a design with few EV characteristics such as a blanked-off grille, redesigned bumper, aero-designed alloy wheels, and a front-fender mounted charging port.

    Hyundai Creta EV Instrument Cluster

    Coming to the features, the Creta EV will likely be equipped with dual displays for the multimedia and instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, new steering wheel, steering column-mounted drive selector, revised centre console and AC vents, panoramic sunroof, and new seat upholstery.

    Furthermore, the electric SUV will benefit from a Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, six airbags, and front and rear parking sensors.

    As for the battery pack size and driving range, we expect the Creta EV to be offered with a decently sized 50kWh to 60kWh battery unit with an estimated range of over 500km on a single charge. Upon its arrival, the Creta EV will pick up a battle with the MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Tata Curvv EV, and the Hyundai Kona Electric in the segment.

    Hyundai Creta EV Image
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
