Maruti Swift prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 25,000 in April 2024

Swift prices now start at Rs. 6.24 lakh

New Swift to be launched in India next month

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of the Swift hatchback with effect from 12 April, 2024. We have now got our hands on the updated price list, and the model has witnessed an increase of up to Rs. 25,000 depending on the variant.

The VXi, VXi AMT, and VXi CNG versions of the Maruti Swift have become dearer by Rs. 15,000 each. All other variants of the model now command a premium of Rs. 25,000 over the outgoing prices. The Swift is now priced from Rs. 6.24 lakh for the base LXi version to Rs. 9.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi+ AMT dual-tone version.

The Maruti Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. Also up for offer is a CNG version in the mid-spec VXi variant. Customers can choose from a range of 10 colour options.

This is the second price hike for the Swift this year, as they were revised for the first time in January by up to Rs. 5,000. The company is scheduled to launch the new-gen Swift in the country early next month, and unofficial bookings of the model are already underway.