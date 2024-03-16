Maruti Swift offered with discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 in March 2024

Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

New-gen Swift to arrive in the coming months

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country are offering discounts across their product range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Maruti Swift gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000. These benefits, which are valid up to 31 March, 2024, will vary based on multiple factors such as the region, colour, variant, and more.

While the current iteration of the Swift is available with discounts, Maruti is working on the new gen of the model that has already been spotted testing in India. The fourth-generation Swift was unveiled in Tokyo last year and will be launched in the country in the coming months.