Maruti Swift available with discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 in February 2024

Swift prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Fourth-gen model to be launched later this year

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India across the Arena and Nexa chains are offering huge discounts on their products this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

For February 2024, the Maruti Swift is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,000. Just last month, Maruti hiked the prices of the Swift by up to Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki has already started testing the new-gen Swift in India ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming months. The updated hatchback was unveiled in October last year at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. This model will also mark an update for the 2024 Dzire, spy shots of which recently made their way to the web.