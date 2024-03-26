2024 Suzuki Swift picture gallery: All the changes inside and out

Evolved hatchback with innovative features

Full equipment and technical specifications revealed

First unveiled in October 2023 as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, Suzuki's new Swift has now been launched globally. It's being called the carmaker's fourth-generation global compact supermini. It is loaded with new tech and features apart from the cosmetic changes. Let's take a look at its picture gallery which shows all the changes.

New Swift: exterior images

At a glance, it's obvious that the styling has been slightly tweaked. It also indicates that this new-gen version is an evolution of the existing Swift.

It has a clamshell bonnet and a reprofiled grille. The sweptback headlamps now get L-shaped LED daytime running lights making it slightly different from its outgoing model.

The rear looks similar to the outgoing version, albeit with some changes. This includes the angular bumper and tail lamps with bright and distinct LED inserts.

New Swift: interior images

Inside, the seating layout is the same. Besides, the dashboard is identical to the current Maruti Suzuki products, like the Fronx and the Baleno, with a layered design.

However, there are tweaks to the floating touchscreen head unit in the centre with an HD screen. Then, there's a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and a new HVAC module.

Notably, the car now gets ADAS. Meanwhile, the brand's Connect app is still available on Android and iOS. Thus, users can access a wide range of convenient connected services like before.

New Swift powertrain details

The 2024 Swift gets a three-cylinder petrol engine with multi-point fuel injection. It boasts better mileage, more torque, and reduced emissions. Now, almost all of the next-generation versions of Maruti cars are expected to have an electric motor of some kind. The new Swift follows suit with a self-charging hybrid system powered by a lithium-ion battery.