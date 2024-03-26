CarWale
    2024 Suzuki Swift picture gallery: All the changes inside and out

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    22,748 Views
    • Evolved hatchback with innovative features
    • Full equipment and technical specifications revealed

    First unveiled in October 2023 as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, Suzuki's new Swift has now been launched globally. It's being called the carmaker's fourth-generation global compact supermini. It is loaded with new tech and features apart from the cosmetic changes. Let's take a look at its picture gallery which shows all the changes.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    New Swift: exterior images

    At a glance, it's obvious that the styling has been slightly tweaked. It also indicates that this new-gen version is an evolution of the existing Swift.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    It has a clamshell bonnet and a reprofiled grille. The sweptback headlamps now get L-shaped LED daytime running lights making it slightly different from its outgoing model.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front View

    The rear looks similar to the outgoing version, albeit with some changes. This includes the angular bumper and tail lamps with bright and distinct LED inserts.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    New Swift: interior images

    Inside, the seating layout is the same. Besides, the dashboard is identical to the current Maruti Suzuki products, like the Fronx and the Baleno, with a layered design.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Row Seats

    However, there are tweaks to the floating touchscreen head unit in the centre with an HD screen. Then, there's a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and a new HVAC module.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard

    Notably, the car now gets ADAS. Meanwhile, the brand's Connect app is still available on Android and iOS. Thus, users can access a wide range of convenient connected services like before.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    New Swift powertrain details

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine Shot

    The 2024 Swift gets a three-cylinder petrol engine with multi-point fuel injection. It boasts better mileage, more torque, and reduced emissions. Now, almost all of the next-generation versions of Maruti cars are expected to have an electric motor of some kind. The new Swift follows suit with a self-charging hybrid system powered by a lithium-ion battery.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon gains five new variants; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh
     Next 
    Citroen Basalt to be unveiled tomorrow in India

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

