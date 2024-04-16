New Maruti Swift unofficial bookings open in India

To be introduced next month

This will be followed by the 2024 Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the fourth-generation Swift in India in May 2024. Now, ahead of its price reveal, CarWale has learned that select dealers have commenced unofficial bookings of the 2024 Swift.

Customers can book the new Maruti Suzuki Swift for Rs. 11,000. While official details are scarce at the moment, we expect the variant range, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, to remain unchanged. The colour options are likely to include blue, red, white, silver, black, and orange.

On the design front, the 2024 Swift might get a set of new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille design, LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillights, new alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, and a shark-fin antenna. The rear door handles, which are mounted on the C-pillar in the current iteration, will make their way back to the doors in the next-gen car.

The upcoming Swift is offered with a new 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine in global markets. It remains unclear if Maruti will introduce this new powertrain in India or let the Swift soldier on with the same 1.2-litre K12C motor that is currently offered.