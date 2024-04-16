2024 Kia Seltos: Top 5 changes

Gets two new HTK+ variants

Variants optimised to aid sales

Kia Motors has updated the Seltos line-up in India. Primarily, the carmaker has added an array of new features for the HTK and HTK+ variants, while also updating the entry-level HTE trim with five new colour options. Here are the top five changes on the 2024 Kia Seltos.

More affordable petrol-CVT option

The two new variants for the Seltos SUV come under the HTK+ trim and include the petrol HTK+ IVT variant. This is now the most accessible CVT option priced at Rs. 15.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

New diesel-automatic option

Even diesel SUV buyers now have an affordable oil-burner option. Now the most affordable diesel six-speed automatic variant is the HTK+ priced at Rs. 16.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

HTK+ with more features

Kia has also added new equipment to the mid-level HTK+ variant. It now gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, drive and traction control modes, paddle shifters, and Star Map LED-connected taillamps.

HTK variant with new equipment

The lower-spec HTK variant also gains a few new features such as a smart key with a push button start/stop, Star Map LED DRLs, and LED-connected taillamps as well.

Base variant with more exterior colours

The carmaker has also introduced five new colour options to the entry-level HTE trim. These include Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, and Gravity Grey.