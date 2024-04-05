Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,000 in April 2024

Gets two new variants

Prices start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

Kia India has revised the prices of its most popular SUV, the Seltos in the country. The Hyundai Creta rival is now available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result, customers planning to book the Seltos in April will have to pay a premium of up to Rs. 67,000 depending on the variant.

The Kia Seltos can be had in nine trim levels, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX Plus (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), X-Line across petrol and diesel powertrain options. Depending on the variant, the Kia Seltos has incurred a price increment ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 67,000. With this, the Seltos now cost between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 20.35 lakh (ex-showroom). You can head to our website to know the variant-wise ex-showroom as well as the on-road price of the Kia Seltos.

Recently, the Korean automaker introduced the HTK+ automatic variant in petrol and diesel guise priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh, respectively. This new variant comes equipped with features such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, drive and traction control modes, and connected LED taillamps.