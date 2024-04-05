CarWale
    Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,000 in April 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,000 in April 2024
    • Gets two new variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

    Kia India has revised the prices of its most popular SUV, the Seltos in the country. The Hyundai Creta rival is now available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result, customers planning to book the Seltos in April will have to pay a premium of up to Rs. 67,000 depending on the variant.

    Kia Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Seltos can be had in nine trim levels, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX Plus (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), X-Line across petrol and diesel powertrain options. Depending on the variant, the Kia Seltos has incurred a price increment ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 67,000. With this, the Seltos now cost between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 20.35 lakh (ex-showroom). You can head to our website to know the variant-wise ex-showroom as well as the on-road price of the Kia Seltos.

    Recently, the Korean automaker introduced the HTK+ automatic variant in petrol and diesel guise priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh, respectively. This new variant comes equipped with features such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, drive and traction control modes, and connected LED taillamps.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.63 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

