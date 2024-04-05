Citroen C3 Blu Edition: Top three highlights

Blu edition can be had with the eC3 as well

Citroen is celebrating its third anniversary in India

Citroen has launched the C3 Blu Edition in India without specifically mentioning any price change. This special edition can be had with the Feel and Shine variants of the hatchback. The same is also available with the eC3, the electric version of the hatchback — all as a part of the carmaker's third-anniversary celebration in India. But what's new in this special Blu edition? Let's take a look at the top three highlights.

1. Special Cosmo Blue colour

There's a new Cosmo Blue colour on offer, which can be had with either the Polar White or Steel Grey exterior body colour. This new blue shade can be seen on the fog lamp surrounds, roof, ORVMs, side cladding, and rear fog lamp surrounds.

2. Customised interior

The special edition gets customised features like new seat covers, seatbelt cushions, and neck rests. All of these changes are to provide a unique feel to the customer.

3. Additional equipment

To amplify a prospective buyer's delight further, the C3 Blue Edition will get an air purifier, sill plates, and illuminated cup holders.

Engine and gearbox options for the Citroen C3 Blu Edition

The standard C3 hatchback gets two petrol engine options which will continue to be offered for the Blu edition. There's a 1.2-litre turbo model that churns out 109bhp and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The other is a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit that produces 81bhp and is only mated to a five-speed manual.