CarWale
    AD

    Citroen C3 Blu Edition: Top three highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,931 Views
    Citroen C3 Blu Edition: Top three highlights
    • Blu edition can be had with the eC3 as well
    • Citroen is celebrating its third anniversary in India

    Citroen has launched the C3 Blu Edition in India without specifically mentioning any price change. This special edition can be had with the Feel and Shine variants of the hatchback. The same is also available with the eC3, the electric version of the hatchback — all as a part of the carmaker's third-anniversary celebration in India. But what's new in this special Blu edition? Let's take a look at the top three highlights.

    1. Special Cosmo Blue colour

    There's a new Cosmo Blue colour on offer, which can be had with either the Polar White or Steel Grey exterior body colour. This new blue shade can be seen on the fog lamp surrounds, roof, ORVMs, side cladding, and rear fog lamp surrounds.

    Citroen C3 Front View

    2. Customised interior

    The special edition gets customised features like new seat covers, seatbelt cushions, and neck rests. All of these changes are to provide a unique feel to the customer.

    3. Additional equipment

    To amplify a prospective buyer's delight further, the C3 Blue Edition will get an air purifier, sill plates, and illuminated cup holders.

    Engine and gearbox options for the Citroen C3 Blu Edition

    The standard C3 hatchback gets two petrol engine options which will continue to be offered for the Blu edition. There's a 1.2-litre turbo model that churns out 109bhp and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The other is a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit that produces 81bhp and is only mated to a five-speed manual.

    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,000 in April 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.14 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.44 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.36 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 Blu Edition: Top three highlights