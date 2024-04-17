CarWale
    Citroen C3 and eC3 Blu Edition on sale now

    Ninad Ambre

    Citroen C3 and eC3 Blu Edition on sale now
    • Based on the Feel and Shine trims
    • Marginal hike over existing price

    Citroen has introduced the Blu Editions of the C3 and the eC3 to mark its third-anniversary celebration in India. These cars get cosmetic changes and new features at Rs. 14,000 over the current ex-showroom pricing.

    All about the Citroen Blu Edition

    The C3 Blu and the eC3 Blu are special editions of the petrol and electric hatchbacks, respectively. The carmaker offers these only on the Feel and Shine variants with no changes to the powertrain options. However, aesthetic modifications include a Cosmo Blue colour instead of the conventional orange accents. Moreover, the special editions get exterior decals and additional equipment such as illuminated sill plates, branded neckrests and seat-belt cushions, and an air purifier.

    Citroen Blu Edition availability and bookings

    All these cosmetic and feature enhancements on the Citroen Blu Editions will be available for a limited time. Dealers will soon start dispatching the same with bookings already underway. Besides, the carmaker recently introduced price cuts for both the C3 and the eC3, making them more affordable. Meanwhile, under its Network Expansion Program (NEP), Citroen continues to expand its network in the country to touch 200 dealerships by the end of this year. This will help strengthen its dealer network and eventually aid in a Citroen car ownership experience.

    Left Front Three Quarter
     Previous 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched in India: What else can you buy?
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant arrives at dealership

    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.14 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.44 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.36 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

