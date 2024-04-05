CarWale
    Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross get massive price cut; special Blu Edition launched

    Read in తెలుగు|தமிழ்|हिंदी
    Pawan Mudaliar

    Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross get massive price cut; special Blu Edition launched
    • Special prices are valid till 30 April, 2024
    • Blu Edition gets both cosmetic and feature enhancements

    While other OEMs have already increased the prices of the cars in their portfolio with the commencement of the new financial year, Citroen India has slashed the prices of the C3 and the C3 Aircross. The former gets a price cut of up to Rs. 17,000 and now starts from Rs. 5.99 lakh. On the other hand, the latter is affordable by up to Rs. 1 lakh and now starts from Rs. 8.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, these special prices are applicable on the select variants and are valid till the end of this month.

    In addition to this, the automaker has launched the Blu Edition of the C3 as well as the eC3. These special editions are offered across Feel and Shine variants and boast a new Cosmo Blue exterior hue. Inside, they come equipped with an air purifier, sill plates, illuminated cup holders, customised seat covers, neck rests, and seatbelt cushions.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the occasion, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, said, “As one of the youngest OEMs in the country, it’s a very special occasion for us and we want to celebrate with our existing as well as new customers through the month of April. We are committed to delivering exceptional driving experiences and utmost satisfaction to our customers. We thank every Citroen customer in India for being part of our exciting journey and putting their trust in Citroen. We look forward to welcoming more customers and partners to the Citroen family as we continue to expand our network in India as it aims to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of 2024 under its Network Expansion Program (NEP).”

