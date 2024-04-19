Euro-spec 2025 Citroen C3 Aircross hints at updates for Indian model

Available as both electric and ICE model

All new India-spec C3 Aircross in 2025

All-new car

It may still be less than a year since the C3 Aircross was launched in India but there is already a major upgrade due in 2025. A first whiff of the upgrade has come in the form of a new design language that Citroen has shown on the new Euro-spec C3 Aircross.

The new C3 Aircross retains the same silhouette of the current car but with a new face, wheel design and rear light package. The face has more prominent elements with square rings around the light section. The wheels get a multi-spoke design while the tail lamps are complete and lift the car's overall appearance. What you see in the pictures is the eC3 Aircross but this is more or less how the ICE version will look.

Cabin elements

Citroen has not shown the cabin or feature list of the car but we know that whatever comes with the Basalt Coupe SUV is what will be offered in the updated C3 Aircross next year. This list is expected to include new upholstery but also features like a new touchscreen system, powered driver’s seat, sunroof, ventilated seats, climate control and at least one leatherette package.

Engine options and competition

The India spec cars will be offered with Citroen’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 110bhp/215Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. When launched it will continue to go up against the lot of sub-4 SUVs but also entry-level versions of the bigger SUVs like the Creta and Seltos.