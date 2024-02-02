Citroen cars to get enhanced safety features from H2 2024

To get six airbags and ISOFIX as standard across the entire range

Citroen India has announced that it will enhance the safety features of its cars in the country with effect from H2 2024. The automaker will equip all the cars in its portfolio with six airbags, including front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags. Moreover, it will provide ISOFIX and rear seat belt reminders as standard across its entire range and variants.

Recently, the automaker launched the automatic variant of the C3 Aircross in the country. Available in two variants, namely Max and Plus, the prices of this three-row SUV range between Rs. 12.85 lakh to Rs. 13.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Commenting on the occasion, Aditya Jairaj, MD and CEO, Stellantis India, said, “Customers today have evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement as driving comfort and feature. At Citroen, we continuously evaluate and react to consumer requirements with speed to meet their evolving needs. The safe mobility ambition of the brand will continue to push our team to provide the highest level of protection, drive quality, and value to our customers.“