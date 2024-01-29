Citroen C3 Aircross automatic launched in India at Rs. 12.85 lakh

Can be had in both five- and seven-seater configurations

Offered in two variants

Citroen India has finally launched the much-awaited C3 Aircross automatic in the country with prices starting from Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, namely Max and Plus, this SUV can be had in both five- and seven-seater configurations.

Under the hood, it continues with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that sees duty on the manual variant. While the manual variant produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque, the automatic variant belts out 109bhp and 205Nm and comes coupled with a six-speed torque converter.

In terms of features, it gets remote engine start, remote AC preconditioning, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seven-inch TFT cluster, USB charger, AC vents for the third row, and one-touch auto down for all four power windows.

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the automatic variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross: