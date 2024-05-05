New Maruti Swift VXi variant reaches dealership

To be launched on 9 May

Will be offered in five variants

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will soon be launched in the country in the coming week. Ahead of its official release, we got our hands on the information regarding the variants, colours, mileage, engine options, and some key features. Now, we are bringing, the first real-life images of the VXi variant of the new Swift.

The new Maruti Swift will be offered in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. The variant in question is the VXi, which is second to the base trim. Design-wise, the VXi variant gets LED DRLs, blacked-out grille, LED taillamps, and rear parking sensors. Meanwhile, it misses out on fog lamps, alloy wheels, rear wiper, rear parking camera, and shark fin antenna.

As for the features, the new Swift will come loaded with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, six airbags, automatic climate control, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a Type C charging port.

Powering the new Swift will be a 1.2-litre Z series NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the new Swift is said to return an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.72kmpl.