    Mahindra files patents for multiple electric SUVs

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra files patents for multiple electric SUVs
    • EV offensive to be kickstarted with the XUV.e8
    • Patents filed for the BE.05, BE.07, and the BE.09

    Mahindra has filed design patents for various upcoming EVs, scheduled to be launched in the coming months. The carmaker will have a streak of electric SUV launches starting with the XUV700-based XUV.e8 later this year.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Following the Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the BE.05, with a launch set to take place in October next year. Test mules of the model have already been spotted on multiple occasions, and the model was also partially revealed in its production-ready form via a set of images. The brand will also simultaneously introduce an off-road-focused version called the BE.05 Rall-E. Both cars could source power from a 60kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Next in line will be the Mahindra BE.07, which will arrive in October 2026, while the BE.09 will arrive in the year after. The latter will be a coupe SUV and sit at the top of these three electric SUVs, while the BE.07 will be slotted in between the three models. The patent images reveal a blanked-off grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, aero alloy wheel design, panoramic sunroof, and more. All three SUVs retain the majority of their respective design elements and silhouette.

