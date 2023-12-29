CarWale
    Top concept cars that we saw in 2023

    Desirazu Venkat

    Top concept cars that we saw in 2023

    The life of any model starts with a concept car and because last year was an auto expo year, we got to see some good concept cars and obviously with the buyer climate being what it is, all of them were SUVs. Here then is our list of top concept cars that were showcased for the Indian market in 2023.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Now that it has been making cars for 30+ years, Tata has a fan base spread out across multiple generations and that is something made clear with two evolutions of the Sierra EV. The second evolution, shown at the 2023 Auto Expo, caught our attention as it gives glimpses of what we can expect in the production-ready model. It’s expected to share its underpinnings with the long-range Nexon EV and Curvv EV. More importantly, the Sierra EV will be a two-prong approach for Tata to cement its place in the D-EV segment and take on cars like the Hyundai Creta EV, Kia EV, Maruti eVX, Toyota Urban SUV, MG ZS EV and the Honda Elevate EV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Harrier/Safari EV

    Another surprise at the 23 Expo was an EV version of the Harrier. It’s exactly as the name suggests- body, look and interiors of the Harrier but with electric underpinnings. It will have a bigger range than the Curvv and Sierra and also offer things like level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered front seats, multi-zone climate control and an optional rear seat package. It is also expected to spawn a three-row model that will be called the Tata Safari EV.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Thar EV

    Mahindra will have a two-pronged approach to its EV journey. One prong will be a whole new range of vehicles with no ICE legacy and across varying SUV designs. The second will be the electrification of its existing badges and the first of the lot will be the Thar and this has been showcased in the form of the Thar. e. Revealed at Mahindra’s annual 15 August gathering, the Thar. e shows where Mahindra is taking its iconic SUV and also our first glimpse of a five-door Thar. There is no word on the powertrain but glimpses of the design include interchange body components, high stance, dual digital display, removable hardtop and a cabin that can be hosed down when cleaning is needed.

    Left Side View

    Mahindra Scorpio pick up

    The only ICE model on this list is the Global Pik-up or as we have been referring to it- the Scorpio-N pick-up. It will arrive in 2026 and unlike Scorpio pickups of the past, this one will have its own fanfare and separate story branching it off as a completely separate model. It will be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel, level-2 ADAS, 4WD and connected car technology. It is expected to make its debut in the Australian market before being launched in India a few months later.

    Front View

    Mahindra BE.05

    Mahindra’s first-born electric coupe SUV was shown in 2 guises. The standard version will be a coupe SUV while a more rugged version, shown at the Hyderabad e-prix will arrive a few months later. There is no word on powertrains but given its pricing expect a range of around 500-600km, optional AWD and level-2 ADAS.

    Left Side View

    Maruti Suzuki eVX

    Maruti will finally enter the electric fray in early 2025 with the production version of the eVX. It was shown in two evolutions with the second one really catching our attention as it had the near-production body design and also the had the interiors open for the first time. The range is expected to be around 500km and depending on the market AWD will be an optional extra.

