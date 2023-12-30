Tata looking at tier 1 and tier 2 cities for EV showroom growth

Dedicated service centres

Four new EV additions by 2025

Tata is going big on expanding its EV showrooms and has said that it will have covered most tier 1 and tier 2 cities by the end of next year. The country currently has 8 tier 1 and 97 tier 2 cities. A majority of EV demand currently comes from these locations and it makes sense that Tata would focus its attention here before testing the waters in smaller cities.

As a part of the expansion, Tata will also introduce dedicated service centres for its EV range. This is expected to allow a lot of the new showrooms to become 3S centres right from the get-go.

The automaker recently opened its first two dedicated EV showrooms in Gurugram on 21 December. These showrooms have a completely different design and layout than the ICE showrooms. Tata has also said that it will have a different criterion for selecting manpower for these showrooms and will operate 100 per cent paper-free. It currently has the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV in its line-up. This will be joined by the Curvv EV, Punch EV, Sierra EV and the Harrier/Safari EV in 2024-2025.