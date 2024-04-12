Maruti eVX interior leaked in new spy images

To get a floating centre console

Also to receive black and brown seat upholstery

Maruti Suzuki is working on its first battery electric vehicle called ‘eVX’ for India. This all-electric SUV has been showcased globally on numerous occasions, the most recent being the Bharat Mobility Expo held in February this year. Post this, the model has been spied testing multiple times and a recent spy image reveals the interior of the upcoming eVX SUV.

As visible in the picture, the Maruti eVX will get typical electric vehicle traits with freed-up storage spaces and a roomier cabin. It will feature a floating centre console with storage underneath, rotary knob for the drive selector, centre armrest, free-standing infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, new D-cut steering wheel with media controls, and black and brown seat upholstery.

Moreover, we expect the eVX to come loaded with features such as dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated and powered front seats, premium sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity, 360-degree surround camera, head-up display, and an ADAS suite.

The Hyundai Creta EV, Curvv EV, and the Harrier EV, with their launches just around the horizon, are expected to deliver a driving range of over 500km on a single charge. We expect that the Maruti eVX will get a 60kWh battery pack with a similar driving range. The automaker will launch the model sometime in 2025.

