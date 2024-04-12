Maruti Swift and Grand Vitara prices in India hiked

- Maruti has increased the prices for select models
- New Swift for India is in the works
Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of two models in its product range from 10 April, 2024. The models that have witnessed a price revision include the Swift hatchback and the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV.
With this hike, the Maruti Swift has become dearer by up to Rs. 25,000. Maruti is yet to reveal the quantum of variant-wise price revisions. On the other hand, the Sigma variant of the Grand Vitara has witnessed a price increase of Rs. 19,000.
Notably, the price hike for the Maruti Swift comes shortly ahead of the new-gen model that is expected to debut next month. The model has already been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, revealing key features like a blind-spot monitor.