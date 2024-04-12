Maruti Swift and Grand Vitara prices in India hiked

Maruti has increased the prices for select models

New Swift for India is in the works

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of two models in its product range from 10 April, 2024. The models that have witnessed a price revision include the Swift hatchback and the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV.

With this hike, the Maruti Swift has become dearer by up to Rs. 25,000. Maruti is yet to reveal the quantum of variant-wise price revisions. On the other hand, the Sigma variant of the Grand Vitara has witnessed a price increase of Rs. 19,000.

Notably, the price hike for the Maruti Swift comes shortly ahead of the new-gen model that is expected to debut next month. The model has already been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, revealing key features like a blind-spot monitor.