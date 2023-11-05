CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift spied with a blind spot monitor!

    Jay Shah

    • Will be powered by a new Z12E 1.2-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine
    • Expected to be launched in 2024

    Maruti Suzuki has commenced testing the new Swift in India! With as many as three camouflaged prototypes spotted testing on public roads, new details of the updated hatchback have now emerged on the internet.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift ORVM Blinker

    Expected to be launched sometime in 2024, the spy pictures reveal an illuminated marking on the ORVM indicating that the new Swift will most likely be equipped with a blind spot monitor. While the international spec gets a suite of level 2 ADAS tech, we do not expect all the features to be carried over to the India-spec model.

    Besides this, the Swift will get newly designed LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, and reprofiled bumpers. Furthermore, the exterior handles of the rear door will also be repositioned from the C-pillar to the doors. Inside, the cabin will get a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a black and white theme, and new AC control panel.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Grille

    The recently unveiled Japanese-spec Swift will be powered by a new Z12E 1.2-litre petrol engine. It will be paired with a CVT unit and will also be offered with an AWD configuration. While the power output is not known yet, we expect this powertrain to make it for the India-spec Swift as well. However, the power output will be limited to the front wheels only.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki produces over 1.73 lakh passenger cars in October 2023

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

