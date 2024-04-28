63 per cent of Kia Sonet customers opt for sunroof-equipped variants

The Kia Sonet recently surpassed the 4 lakh unit sales milestone

The model accounted for 33.3 per cent of Kia India’s total sales

Kia India recently announced that the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV achieved the four lakh unit sales milestone since it was originally introduced in September 2020. The carmaker chose the occasion to highlight a few more key numbers of the model.

According to Kia, 63 per cent of customers purchasing the Sonet prefer a variant equipped with a sunroof. This number is expected to increase with Kia introducing a sunroof right from the entry-level HTE variant. Coming back to the sales numbers, the petrol and diesel engine account for 63 per cent and 37 per cent of sales, respectively.

In the transmission department, the DCT and torque converter units contributed to 28 per cent of sales, while the iMT took 23 per cent of the pie. Additionally, the DCT variants gained a fair amount of interest, increasing by 37.5 per cent since 2020. All the aforementioned figures are for the sales since the inception of the model 44 months ago.