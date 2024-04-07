CarWale
    Top 5 highlights of the Mahindra 3XO, Toyota Taisor, and Kia Sonet

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 5 highlights of the Mahindra 3XO, Toyota Taisor, and Kia Sonet
    • Newest compact crossovers
    • Provide interesting propositions to buyers

    The fiercely contested car segment in India is undoubtedly that of the SUVs. Apart from the mid-size ones, the sub-four metre crossovers have always been in the limelight, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger. The newest additions are the Kia Sonet, Toyota Taisor (based on the Maruti Fronx), and the upcoming Mahindra3XO (XUV300 facelift). Let's take a look at the common top five highlights of these crossovers.

    Headlight
    Mahindra 3XO headlamp design

    1. Sub-four metre advantage

    All three cars are under four metres in length. This makes them compact vehicles for better maneuverability in traffic congestion and even tight parking spaces. Another advantage is that these sub-four metre cars get better tax incentives, eventually reducing the initial ownership costs.

    Car Roof
    Kia Sonet with ADAS

    2. Modern design

    The latest teasers of the Mahindra 3XO show the major design elements that make the car sporty, attractive, and aspirational. These have already been factored in the Toyota Taisor and Kia Sonet, the highlights being compact proportions, DRLs, high bonnet, chunky wheel arches, striking alloys, and connected LED taillamps. This equipment has become the standard for most modern cars and every manufacturer adopts it in the styling elements.

    Rear View
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor connected tech

    3. Feature-packed interiors

    Inside the cabin of these crossovers, the primarily incorporated USPs include a large touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, TPMS, automatic climate control, heads-up display, and wireless smartphone charger. Though the Taisor misses out on features like ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and faux leather, this equipment and features have been lauded by customers in the Sonet. In fact, Kia goes a notch up by offering ADAS as well. The upcoming 3XO will also get it, as was seen earlier in the spy shots.

    Dashboard
    Kia Sonet dashboard

    4. Performance

    Apart from the naturally-aspirated engines, the Sonet and the Taisor get 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options packing in a peppy performance from a small motor. The upcoming 3XO is also expected to get a turbo-petrol motor bringing in an exhilarating performance. Besides, these small engines also mean better fuel efficiency, and the Sonet and Taisor claim to be fuel efficient.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    5. Competitive price

    The sub-four metre length helps get some tax benefits and brings down a car’s sticker price. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor starts at Rs. 7.73 lakh, while the Kia Sonet at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming Mahindra 3XO is also expected to be launched at a competitive price, which will continue to attract buyers from lower as well as higher segments.

    Front View
    Kia Sonet line-up
