    Mahindra XUV 3XO teased again; to get first-in-segment features

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    36,964 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO teased again; to get first-in-segment features
    • To be unveiled on 29 April, 2024
    • Will get revised exterior and interior

    Mahindra recently announced the new name of the upcoming XUV300 facelift as the XUV 3XO. While doing so, the automaker also released the first set of teaser images revealing the headlamps and taillights design. Now, we have a new teaser of the upcoming SUV which reveals the interior of the 3XO.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Sunroof/Moonroof

    The upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO, unlike its predecessor, will be a no-slouch when it comes to features and tech. As seen in the picture, the model is set to receive first-in-segment dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Moreover, the dashboard gets a new treatment similar to the XUV400. It features a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel, redesigned HVAC panel and AC vents, and a new centre console with a revised gear lever.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight

    On the exterior front, the XUV 3XO will boast an unparalleled design for the front fascia with inverted C-shaped LED DRLs and dual-projector split headlamps. At the rear, the model will get a tweaked profile with large connected LED taillights along with the new ‘XUV 3XO’ badging.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear Door

    Mechanically, the model is expected to continue with the same powertrain options including a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. Upon arrival, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will give tough competition to the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, and Renault Kiger in the segment.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
