Mahindra XUV 3XO teased again; to get first-in-segment features

To be unveiled on 29 April, 2024

Will get revised exterior and interior

Mahindra recently announced the new name of the upcoming XUV300 facelift as the XUV 3XO. While doing so, the automaker also released the first set of teaser images revealing the headlamps and taillights design. Now, we have a new teaser of the upcoming SUV which reveals the interior of the 3XO.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO, unlike its predecessor, will be a no-slouch when it comes to features and tech. As seen in the picture, the model is set to receive first-in-segment dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Moreover, the dashboard gets a new treatment similar to the XUV400. It features a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel, redesigned HVAC panel and AC vents, and a new centre console with a revised gear lever.

On the exterior front, the XUV 3XO will boast an unparalleled design for the front fascia with inverted C-shaped LED DRLs and dual-projector split headlamps. At the rear, the model will get a tweaked profile with large connected LED taillights along with the new ‘XUV 3XO’ badging.

Mechanically, the model is expected to continue with the same powertrain options including a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. Upon arrival, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will give tough competition to the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, and Renault Kiger in the segment.