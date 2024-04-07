CarWale
    India-bound Hyundai Tucson Facelift: Top Highlights

    Sagar Bhanushali

    India-bound Hyundai Tucson Facelift: Top Highlights

    The current generation Hyundai Tucson is an impressive midsize SUV and although it hasn’t been too long since it arrived on the global map, Hyundai has facelifted it to keep up with the competition. It has been revealed for European and American markets and will eventually make it to India. Here are its top highlights. 

    New look

    The 2024 Tucson gets redesigned bumpers at the front and rear with new skid plates. In the front, there are larger daytime running lights, and the retention of the half mirror effect nestled within the grill, which was refined with surface light treatment to create a feeling of complete illumination. The model also boasts redesigned alloy wheels. The N Line variant comes with dedicated front and rear bumper designs, updated grill meshes, the same daytime running lights as the base model, N Line 19-inch alloy wheels, body-colour wheel arches and sides.

    Hyundai Tucson facelift Rear View

    New features

    Apart from the seats and the center door trim, the interior has been redesigned, including the dashboard, center fascia, steering wheel, and center armrest. The crash pad has been redesigned to adopt a horizontal layout with an open tray. The dual automatic temperature control has also received a new display. Other interior changes include a new armrest type, the introduction of a column type shift by wire behind the steering wheel, and an updated design to the upper door trim.The seats also get a makeover with a new pattern and new material options (cloth and leather combination). 

    The Tucson N Line brings its own set of distinctive features to the interior, including red stitching and details, such as the red ring around the engine start/stop button, and a textile suede and leather trim in black.

    Hyundai Tucson facelift Dashboard

    New technology

    Later this year, the Tucson will support Hyundai Digital Key 2.0, featuring a tech band. This digital key tech eliminates the need for traditional keys, allowing the Tucson to be unlocked from a few metres away and started without needing to place the smartphone on the wireless charging pad. The SUV will also come with matrix beam LED technology for the headlights that adapt to road conditions to reduce glare for others on the road.

    New engines

    The updated Tucson is available as an internal combustion engine vehicle, a mild hybrid, a pure hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid. One notable addition to the Tucson line-up is the introduction of the two-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid variant coming later this year.

    Hyundai Tucson facelift Front View
    Hyundai Tucson facelift Image
    Hyundai Tucson facelift
    Rs. 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai Tucson facelift Left Front Three Quarter

