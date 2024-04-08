Tata Curvv spied again; new features leaked

To get blind spot assist feature

To be offered in both EV and ICE guise

Tata Motors is betting strongly on its upcoming product, the Curvv. This new coupe SUV will certainly be a head-turner when it comes to design and road presence. However, it is not all about design, as the automaker will bundle this upcoming coupe with plenty of tech and features.

Recently, the model was spied on a test run beside its sibling, the Nexon. Although the Nexon was a pre-facelifted model, it gave a good idea regarding the size, dimension, and road presence of the Tata Curvv. The upcoming coupe looks wider and has a more imposing stance compared to the Nexon.

Some of the design highlights of the Tata Curvv include a full-width light bar up front, split LED headlamps, redesigned grille and bumper, sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles, connected LED taillights, and a shark fin antenna. Notably, the reflector design and positioning at the rear is similar to that of the new Nexon.

Another spy image reveals the addition of the blind spot assist feature, which is being offered in the Harrier and the Safari. This feature will likely work in tandem with the full ADAS suite. As for the features, the recent spy images of the interior reveal the cabin of the Curvv. It will feature a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, auto-dimming IRVM, and purple accents on the dashboard (similar to the Nexon).

The EV version of the Curvv will debut first followed by the ICE iteration. The latter will make use of a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to manual and automatic gearboxes. Upon arrival, the Curvv will compete against the Citroen Basalt and the Mahindra XUV.e9 in its ICE and EV form, respectively.

