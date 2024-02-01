CarWale
    Tata Curvv ICE showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo

    • Likely to debut in India in the upcoming months
    • Will also be launched in an electric version

    Yesterday, we brought you the details of the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE. And now, the automaker has officially showcased its new offering at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. This Citroen C3X-rival is likely to make its India debut in the upcoming months.

    Tata Curvv Front View

    In terms of design and styling, the Tata Curvv looks like a sedan but has an SUV-like stance with high ground clearance. While the front fascia and the rear end are relatively similar to other Tata models, the silhouette of the Curvv has a unique persona. It has a coupe-like roof with a sloping body line and a stretched rear end from the C-pillar. It rides on freshly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    Tata Curvv Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, Tata is likely to equip the Curvv ICE with a pair of 10.25-inch screens each for the touchscreen infotainment and the digital instrument cluster. Further, it might get the same aircon panel as that of the Nexon facelift along with a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, JBL speakers, and an air purifier.

    Tata Curvv Rear View

    Under the hood, the ICE Curvv sources its power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. This motor generates an output of 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
