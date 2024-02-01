Tata Curvv ICE showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo

Likely to debut in India in the upcoming months

Will also be launched in an electric version

Yesterday, we brought you the details of the upcoming Tata Curvv ICE. And now, the automaker has officially showcased its new offering at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. This Citroen C3X-rival is likely to make its India debut in the upcoming months.

In terms of design and styling, the Tata Curvv looks like a sedan but has an SUV-like stance with high ground clearance. While the front fascia and the rear end are relatively similar to other Tata models, the silhouette of the Curvv has a unique persona. It has a coupe-like roof with a sloping body line and a stretched rear end from the C-pillar. It rides on freshly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, Tata is likely to equip the Curvv ICE with a pair of 10.25-inch screens each for the touchscreen infotainment and the digital instrument cluster. Further, it might get the same aircon panel as that of the Nexon facelift along with a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, JBL speakers, and an air purifier.

Under the hood, the ICE Curvv sources its power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. This motor generates an output of 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.