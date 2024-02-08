CarWale
    Top 5 highlights from the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Top 5 highlights from the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    • Alternate fuels ruled the roost
    • Expected to replace the Auto Expo from next year

    Introduction

    The biggest highlight of our year so far has been the first-ever Bharat Mobility Expo held in Delhi and we got quite a few exciting previews of what is coming to India this year. Here are our top highlights.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Curvv diesel

    First up on our list is a production-ready version of the Tata Curvv, and that too with diesel power! The production-ready design is evident in the face, profile, and design of the taillamps. The cabin is expected to be a mix of the Nexon and the Harrier, while the features will be taken from the latter. Most importantly, we can confirm that in addition to the 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol, Tata will also offer the Curvv with its 1.5-litre diesel. This engine produces 113bhp/260Nm and currently, the Nexon is offered a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT. Tata has officially confirmed the manual version, but this being a higher segment car, it can get the six-speed torque converter AT from the Harrier. We expect the pricing to be in the range of Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh for a Q1 launch for the ICE and a Q2 launch for the EV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata’s second big bombshell is the CNG-enabled Nexon. The car had been in the making for quite some time, given that the previous iteration didn’t have a CNG version and its major rival, the Brezza, got one. From the pictures, we can see that it will be offered in a top-spec trim with all the bells and whistles that Tata has for the Nexon. It will, of course, be the first turbo petrol CNG, giving Tata a leap in front of both the turbo CNG and the automatic CNG. The engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol, which in petrol guise produces 118bhp/170Nm and around 100bhp/150Nm in CNG guise. We expect that it will be launched in the first half of the next FY with a premium of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh over the standard petrol model.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Skoda Enyaq EV

    Skoda is finally entering the EV game in India and its first car will be the Enyaq EV that it showcased at the Mobility Show. We expect India to get the car as one fully loaded model with all the bells and whistles that Skoda has for the Enyaq. The range is expected to be around 500km with AWD as standard. It will, of course, be joined by its sister car, the Volkswagen iD4 GTX. The Enyaq EV is expected to be launched in the second half of 2024 and will be priced at around Rs. 60 lakh. Depending on demand, we expect it to move from CBU to CKD and be assembled at Skoda’s plant in Aurangabad, which is being prepped for MEB production.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Brezza CBG

    Carrying on the theme of alternate fuels, a biogas-compatible Brezza compact SUV was showcased. It uses the same CNG set-up with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 87bhp/121Nm in this mode and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Maruti is investing big in biogas and has said that very few adjustments are required for biogas to be pumped through the existing CNG pumps and machines.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra XUV300 flex-fuel

    The final car on our list is a flex-fuel XUV300. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 109bhp and over 200Nm of torque. It is available only with a six-speed manual but we expect an automatic option to be offered when the car is launched. The car that was showcased is based on the current model but when it does arrive in the market, we expect the exterior design to be that of the facelift.

