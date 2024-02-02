Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype showcased at Bharat Expo

E20 to E85 fuel blend compatible

Capable of producing 109bhp/200Nm

Mahindra has marked its presence at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Show 2024 with the rugged-looking all-electric BE Rall-E and the XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype. The latter is the first-ever blend fuel prototype by the Indian SUV maker.

The XUV300 Flex Fuel displayed at the event is based on the W6 variant of the SUV. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre, inline three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 200Nm of peak torque.

The biggest highlight of this powertrain is its blend fuel compatibility. This turbocharged engine is BS6 2-compatible and is capable of running on a blend of E20 to E85 (20 to 85 per cent of ethanol in gasoline).

Visually, the XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype continues with the same design as the standard XUV300. We expect it to make its production debut in early 2025 alongside other manufacturer’s flex-fuel compatible vehicles.