    Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype showcased at Bharat Expo

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype showcased at Bharat Expo
    • E20 to E85 fuel blend compatible
    • Capable of producing 109bhp/200Nm

    Mahindra has marked its presence at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Show 2024 with the rugged-looking all-electric BE Rall-E and the XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype. The latter is the first-ever blend fuel prototype by the Indian SUV maker.

    The XUV300 Flex Fuel displayed at the event is based on the W6 variant of the SUV. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre, inline three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 200Nm of peak torque.

    Mahindra XUV300 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The biggest highlight of this powertrain is its blend fuel compatibility. This turbocharged engine is BS6 2-compatible and is capable of running on a blend of E20 to E85 (20 to 85 per cent of ethanol in gasoline).

    Mahindra XUV300 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Visually, the XUV300 Flex Fuel prototype continues with the same design as the standard XUV300. We expect it to make its production debut in early 2025 alongside other manufacturer’s flex-fuel compatible vehicles.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
