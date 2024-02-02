MG Comet prices revised; now start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Available in three trim levels

Gets a claimed range of 230km

MG Motor India, to celebrate 100 years of its foundation, has revised the prices of its entire range in India. Among the lineup, the Comet EV has received a significant price cut of Rs. 1.40 lakh. With this, the all-electric car is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Comet EV can be had in three trim levels, namely, Pace, Play, and Plush. While the price of the entry-level Pace variant has been reduced by Rs. 1 lakh, the other two variants are now affordable by Rs. 1.40 lakh.

Powering the Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery unit which takes seven hours to be fully charged. This battery pack powers the single motor which is tuned to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque with a claimed driving range of 230km on a single charge. Notably, in our range test, the Comet EV performed exceptionally well with a real-world driving range of 191km.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Comet EV:

Pace - Rs. 6.99 lakh

Play - Rs. 7.88 lakh

Plus - Rs. 8.58 lakh