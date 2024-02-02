Maruti Suzuki eVX showcased at Bharat Expo; to launch in 2024

Brand’s first BEV in India

To offer a driving range of 550km

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the production-ready prototype of the eVX SUV at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Show 2024. The all-electric SUV by the Indian automaker is set to be launched in the country by the end of this year.

The Indian automaker’s first BEV was previously showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. However, the one displayed at the Bharat Expo is the model which will be launched here in India. It will be heavily localised and is said to be exported to other countries starting with Europe.

The eVX will share its platform with the Toyota Urban SUV Concept which is based on the Toyota’s 27PL skateboard architecture. It will measure 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. Moreover, the brand has confirmed that the eVX will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack with an estimated driving range of up to 550km on a single charge.

As for the equipment and tech, the test mule of the Maruti Suzuki eVX was spied recently on Indian roads revealing key details. The model will come loaded with features such as all-LED lights, connected tail lamps, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, flush-fitted rear door handle, dual-screen setup for the dashboard, and more.