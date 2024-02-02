CarWale
    Maruti Jimny gets a price cut!

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Jimny prices in India reduced for select variants
    • Priced from Rs. 12.74 lakh onwards

    Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of its model range with effect from January 2023. We recently got our hands on the updated price list, and in this article, let us take a look at the revision for the Jimny SUV.

    Select variants of the Jimny, including the Zeta AT, Alpha AT, and the Alpha AT dual-tone have witnessed a downward price revision of Rs. 10,000. Prices of all other variants in the SUV’s lineup remain unchanged.

    The prices of the Maruti Jimny start at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants, namely Zeta and Alpha. Powering the car is a 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Nexo showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

