    Get discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Maruti Jimny in March 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available in two variants
    • MY2023 stock gets maximum discounts

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny continues to attract heavy discounts to boost sales in the country. Currently, the lifestyle SUV is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh in March 2024. It can be had in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.74 lakh.

    Customers planning to purchase the MY2023 stock can avail maximum cash discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh. On the other hand, the MY2024 stock carries cash offers of Rs. 50,000. Moreover, there is a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 depending on the eligibility. These offers are tentative and may vary depending on the variant, location, stock availability, and other factors.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti five-door Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor coupled with a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to generate 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque while sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s AllGrip Pro system.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
