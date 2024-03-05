CarWale
    MG ZS EV Excite Pro launched at Rs. 19.98 lakh

    Ninad Ambre

    MG ZS EV Excite Pro launched at Rs. 19.98 lakh
    • New variant slotted above the base trim
    • ZS EV now available in four variants

    MG ZS EV variants and prices

    MG Motor India has launched a new variant of the ZS EV called the Excite Pro. It is priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh (all ex-showroom), while the Executive trim continues to be the base trim priced at Rs. 18.98 lakh. The top-spec Essence and Exclusive Plus trims are priced at Rs. 24.98 lakh and Rs. 23.98 lakh, respectively.

    MG COMET EVExecutiveExciteExcite FCExclusiveExclusive FC
    Rs. 6,98,800Rs. 7,88,000Rs. 8,23,800Rs. 8,78,000Rs. 9,13,800
    MG ZS EVExecutiveExcite ProExclusive PlusEssence
    Rs. 18,98,000Rs. 19,98,000Rs. 23,98,000Rs. 24,98,000

    MG ZS EV features and equipment

    The MG ZS EV Excite Pro has become India’s only EV under Rs 20 lakh to get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The EV continues to be equipped with more than 75 connected features and gets Level 2 ADAS as well. It has a segment-first digital key that allows the owner to start the car without a physical key.

    MG ZS EV battery pack and range

    The ZS EV is a mid-sized five-seater vehicle powered by a 50.3kWh battery. This is a prismatic cell, IP69K rated, ASIL-D, and UL2580 battery that gives the ZS EV a certified range of 461km. We have already tested it and it returns a driving range 340km on a single charge.

    MG ZS EV
    MG ZS EV
    Rs. 18.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
