MG ZS EV Excite Pro launched at Rs. 19.98 lakh

New variant slotted above the base trim

ZS EV now available in four variants

MG ZS EV variants and prices

MG Motor India has launched a new variant of the ZS EV called the Excite Pro. It is priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh (all ex-showroom), while the Executive trim continues to be the base trim priced at Rs. 18.98 lakh. The top-spec Essence and Exclusive Plus trims are priced at Rs. 24.98 lakh and Rs. 23.98 lakh, respectively.

MG COMET EV Executive Excite Excite FC Exclusive Exclusive FC Rs. 6,98,800 Rs. 7,88,000 Rs. 8,23,800 Rs. 8,78,000 Rs. 9,13,800 MG ZS EV Executive Excite Pro Exclusive Plus Essence Rs. 18,98,000 Rs. 19,98,000 Rs. 23,98,000 Rs. 24,98,000

MG ZS EV features and equipment

The MG ZS EV Excite Pro has become India’s only EV under Rs 20 lakh to get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The EV continues to be equipped with more than 75 connected features and gets Level 2 ADAS as well. It has a segment-first digital key that allows the owner to start the car without a physical key.

MG ZS EV battery pack and range

The ZS EV is a mid-sized five-seater vehicle powered by a 50.3kWh battery. This is a prismatic cell, IP69K rated, ASIL-D, and UL2580 battery that gives the ZS EV a certified range of 461km. We have already tested it and it returns a driving range 340km on a single charge.