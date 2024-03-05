MG ZS EV Excite Pro launched at Rs. 19.98 lakh

- New variant slotted above the base trim
- ZS EV now available in four variants
MG ZS EV variants and prices
MG Motor India has launched a new variant of the ZS EV called the Excite Pro. It is priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh (all ex-showroom), while the Executive trim continues to be the base trim priced at Rs. 18.98 lakh. The top-spec Essence and Exclusive Plus trims are priced at Rs. 24.98 lakh and Rs. 23.98 lakh, respectively.
|MG COMET EV
|Executive
|Excite
|Excite FC
|Exclusive
|Exclusive FC
|Rs. 6,98,800
|Rs. 7,88,000
|Rs. 8,23,800
|Rs. 8,78,000
|Rs. 9,13,800
|MG ZS EV
|Executive
|Excite Pro
|Exclusive Plus
|Essence
|Rs. 18,98,000
|Rs. 19,98,000
|Rs. 23,98,000
|Rs. 24,98,000
MG ZS EV features and equipment
The MG ZS EV Excite Pro has become India’s only EV under Rs 20 lakh to get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The EV continues to be equipped with more than 75 connected features and gets Level 2 ADAS as well. It has a segment-first digital key that allows the owner to start the car without a physical key.
MG ZS EV battery pack and range
The ZS EV is a mid-sized five-seater vehicle powered by a 50.3kWh battery. This is a prismatic cell, IP69K rated, ASIL-D, and UL2580 battery that gives the ZS EV a certified range of 461km. We have already tested it and it returns a driving range 340km on a single charge.