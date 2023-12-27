CarWale
    Only 4 days left to avail discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh on EVs this month!

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Only 4 days left to avail discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh on EVs this month!
    • Get discounts across multiple brands
    • Offers valid up to 31 December

    Select automobile manufacturers are offering heavy discounts on their electric vehicles in December 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Mahindra XUV400 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 4 lakh, while benefits on the Hyundai Kona Electric are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 3 lakh. Then, the pre-facelift version of the Nexon EV Max gets a cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000.

    Discounts on the Tata Nexon EV Prime include a cash discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. The facelifted Nexon EV gets only a cash discount of Rs. 35,000. Simultaneously, the MG ZS EV is offered with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 each.

    The Tata Tiago EV is available with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Its sub-four-metre sedan sibling, the Tigor EV, receives a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000.

