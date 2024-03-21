2024 Tata Tiago EV: Top new features

The 2023 model missed out on these features

No additional cost for new equipment

Tata Motors has enhanced the Tiago EV for the 2024 model year with some new features. These include minimal cosmetic changes and improvements, but important updates based on the feedback received from existing customers. Besides, the electric hatchback continues to be priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the new features that Tiago EV buyers will now get.

1. New 2D Logo

A closer look at the car’s exterior reveals there's no traditional chrome Tata logo now. It has been replaced by a new 2D Tata logo that can be found on the front grille, tailgate, and even the steering wheel.

2. Auto-dimming IRVM

The 2024 Tata Tiago EV now gets an auto-dimming IRVM. This feature is available in the top-spec 'XZ+ Tech Lux' variant.

3. USB Port

Tata Motors has updated the EV with a USB Type C charging port. It will now be available in all variants starting from XZ+ onwards.

4. Updated gear knob

All variants of the Tiago EV now come with a new gear selector knob.

2024 Tata Tiago EV battery packs and range

The Tata Tiago EV is offered in two battery pack options — a 19.2kWh battery and a 24kWh unit. The former has a range of up to 250km, while the latter boasts a maximum range of 315km. This hatchback is powered by a single electric motor that produces 60bhp and 105Nm of torque. On the other hand, the larger battery comes with a more powerful motor that churns out 74bhp and 114Nm of torque.