Tata Tiago EV prices reduced by up to Rs. 70,000

Prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Available in medium- and long-range versions

Tata Motors has revised the prices of the Tiago EV and Nexon EV in the country by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. The Tiago EV has undergone a significant price reduction of up to Rs. 70,000. With this, the all-electric hatchback now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.99 lakh.

The Tata Tiago EV is available in four trim levels, namely, XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech LUX, across two battery pack options – medium- and long-range. The former is equipped with a 19.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 250km. On the other hand, the latter is bundled with a 24kWh unit with a certified range of 315km on a single charge.

Last week, the automaker increased the prices of select variants of the Tiago EV by up to Rs. 5,000. Currently, the Tata Tiago competes against the Citroen eC3 and the MG Comet EV in the small electric vehicle segment in India.